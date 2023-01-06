Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Invests $659,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $409.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

