Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.
TSLA opened at $110.34 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
