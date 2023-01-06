Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Unilever alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 1.4 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.