United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Shares of UAL opened at $41.24 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

