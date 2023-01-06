UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.36. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 47,982 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DBS Vickers began coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Trading Up 7.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.87 million, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.