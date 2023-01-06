Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.08.
A number of research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $43,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,893 shares of company stock valued at $480,388 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart
Upstart Stock Performance
Shares of UPST stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.