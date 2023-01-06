Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $43,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,893 shares of company stock valued at $480,388 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

