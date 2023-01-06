Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,710 shares of company stock valued at $47,589,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $161.12 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $249.46. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.36.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

