Verity & Verity LLC Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3,518.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

CVX opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.60.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

