Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$20.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.52 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$964.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

