Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VSCO stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
