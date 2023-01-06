Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

VCISY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($121.28) to €116.00 ($123.40) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($120.21) to €111.00 ($118.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($120.21) to €116.00 ($123.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($127.66) to €122.00 ($129.79) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vinci Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $25.61 on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

About Vinci

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.58%.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

