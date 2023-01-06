Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several brokerages have commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTS opened at $143.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $193.43.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

