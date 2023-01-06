Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $8.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.42. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

WTFC stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

