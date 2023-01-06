Wedbush Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after purchasing an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 12.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,008,000 after acquiring an additional 267,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

