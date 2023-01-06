Wedbush Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

FITB stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

