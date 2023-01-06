Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 13th. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WFC opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

