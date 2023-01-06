Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $397.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

