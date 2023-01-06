Xponance Inc. Acquires 11,380 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 23,763 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 3.5 %

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.