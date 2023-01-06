Xponance Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares during the period. XN LP bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Splunk Trading Down 5.3 %

SPLK stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.