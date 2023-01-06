Xponance Inc. Acquires 774 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,373,000 after buying an additional 233,547 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after acquiring an additional 180,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $398.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.64 and its 200 day moving average is $385.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

