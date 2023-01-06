Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 44.3% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 49.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

