Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $2,084,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 137,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.
NASDAQ AXON opened at $165.74 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 0.79.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
