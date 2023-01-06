Xponance Inc. Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 25.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in UDR by 78.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 183.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

UDR stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

