Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 1.3 %

Dover stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day moving average is $129.80.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

