Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $200.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $245.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.23.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,983 shares of company stock worth $5,683,838. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

