Xponance Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BAH opened at $102.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

