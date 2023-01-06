Xponance Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,117,000 after buying an additional 113,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $220.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $269.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $634,886. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.55.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.