Xponance Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

