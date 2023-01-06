Xponance Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $159.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

