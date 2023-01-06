Xponance Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cloudflare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $890,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,691 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,887. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NET opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
