Xponance Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,461 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.