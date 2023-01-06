Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,574 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,005,000 after buying an additional 306,062 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,044,000 after buying an additional 378,506 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,677,000 after buying an additional 69,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTG stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

