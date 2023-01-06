Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,629 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,694,000 after purchasing an additional 890,210 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 37.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after buying an additional 676,606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 141.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 207,249 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $20,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 124.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $129.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

