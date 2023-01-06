Xponance Inc. Purchases 7,860 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,077,000 after buying an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 470,937 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,763,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

