Xponance Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSM opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.78. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

