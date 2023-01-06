Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.