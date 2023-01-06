Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day moving average of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

