Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $145.45 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $220.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

