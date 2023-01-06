Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $125.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as low as $105.63 and last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 44450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.46.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

