23,700 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

NYSE HWM opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

