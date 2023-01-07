2,386 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,386 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 3.4 %

VMC stock opened at $181.36 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $211.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.82.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

