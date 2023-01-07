39,600 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.65%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

