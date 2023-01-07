43,708 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,708 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $224.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $323.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

