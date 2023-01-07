490 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 322,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $601.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $577.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $638.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.17.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

