4J Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.34 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.7% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

