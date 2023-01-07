7,883 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.90.

