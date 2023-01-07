Accuvest Global Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,482.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

