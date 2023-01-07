Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $101.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $27,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $3,524,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

