Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after buying an additional 420,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.25.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $154.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $244.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.