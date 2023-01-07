AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,912 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

